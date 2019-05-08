Manipur COHSEM Class 12 results declared: 73.83% students pass, Noney district tops with 92.19%

Education Minister of Manipur, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Wednesday declared the results of class 12 examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM). The result is available at cohsem.nic.in.

The total pass percentage this year is 73.83 per cent with the Noney district getting the highest number with 92.19 pass percentage followed by Thoubal with 83.14 per cent. Girl students also outshone boys with a pass percentage of 77.41 per cent against 70.14 per cent boys passing the class 12 board exam.

A total of 28,649 students appeared in the Manipur board class 12 exam of which seven were expelled for using unfair means. There are two toppers in science stream — Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh. In commerce, Gurumayum Roberto Sharma topped the exam and Oinam Barlin Meitei in arts stream.

Officially declaring the results at COHSEM office in Imphal, Th. Radeshyam said the government schools and colleges this time have given a promising result when compared to previous years.

This time, the pass percentage of government-run schools and colleges is 61.96 per cent witnessing an increase of nearly 12 per cent against the pass percentage of 2017 which is 50.33 per cent. Moreover, students from government institution have also made it in the toppers list of both commerce and arts stream except for science. “This is good news for the government”, said the Radeshyam.

As usual, private schools outshone government institution with a pass percentage of 78.64 against its previous number 72.68.

The education minister has attributed encouraging results to the ‘tireless’ efforts of all stakeholders including his staffs, parents of the students and the media.

He revealed that the result was declared in record time despite the apprehension of being under-staff due to their engagement in the recently concluded election.

Even as the overall pass percentage is encouraging, the pass percentage Kamjong district was recorded nil with none of the seven students who had appeared fail to crack the exams. There was no mention of Pherzawl district anywhere in the lists of the results released by the COHSEM.

Responding to queries on the reason for leaving behind Pherzawl in the list, Ph Mantri Controller of examinations said, “There is no class 12 students in the district as there are no higher secondary schools in the district so far. But, we are hopeful that we will soon see a handful of students in the following year”.

Kamjong and Pherzawl are new districts created in the year 2016 under the Ibobi Singh led Congress Government. Kamjong was bifurcated from Ukhrul and Pherzawl from Churachandpur district.