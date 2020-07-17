COHSEM Manipur Board HSE 12th Result 2020: How to check

COHSEM Manipur Board 12th Result 2020: Check results at cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. Representational image/ photo by Tora Agarwala COHSEM Manipur Board 12th Result 2020: Check results at cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. Representational image/ photo by Tora Agarwala

COHSEM Manipur Board 12th HSE Result 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, COHSEM Manipur will announce the result of class 12 (Science, Commerce, Arts) stream on Friday, July 17. Chairman L Mahendra Singh told indianexpress.com, “Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam will announce the class 12 result through a press conference from the board office after 12 noon. The result will be available at the websites by 1 pm. The students can check the results through the websites- cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in.”

A total of 29,144 students appeared in the Higher Secondary examination this year that was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pending class 12 examination on papers like Sociology, Engineering drawing, Elective Languages were held on July 6 and 7.

“The evaluation process of the remaining papers were concluded within a week from conclusion, whereas the other papers were completed by May,” the chairman said. The students will get their marksheets once schools opened after the lockdown.

Manipur COHSEM Class 12 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: The students can check the result through the websites- cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

In the state HSLC, class 10 result, the pass percentage was recorded at 65.34 per cent. Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School secured the top spot with 579 marks. Last year, a total of 73.83 per cent cleared the 12th exam.

About Board of Secondary Education Manipur

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Manipur. As part of its responsibilities, the Manipur Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations

