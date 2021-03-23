Manipur COHSEM Class 12 exam dates released, check schedule

March 23, 2021 4:34:06 pm
COHSEM Class 12 exams 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Manipur today released the schedule of class 12 board exams. The date sheet is available at the official website- cohsem.nic.in. The written exam would begin on May 5 and will be concluded by June 9.
The practical examinations would be conducted between June 8 and June 30. The exam will be held in a single session from 10 am to 1 pm.
Schools have to submit the details of the practical examination along with the list of candidates to the council by May 20. In case, the student strength is less than 10, their practical exams will be clubbed with other schools.
Date Sheet of Manipur Board exams:
May 5- English
May 7- M.I.I (Bengali/ Hindi// Hmar/ Kom/ Manipuri/ Mao La/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Ruangmei/Tangkhul/ Thadoi Kuki/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Gangte/ Liangmai) or Alternative English
May 11- Physics/ political science/ accountancy
May 18- Chemistry/ education/ business studies
May 20- Music/ statistics
May 22- Computer Science/ philosophy
May 25- Maths
May 27- Anthropology/ economics
May 29- Biology/ history
June 1- Physical, health education and sports/ psychology/ biotechnology
June 3- Home Science
June 5- Engineering Drawing/ sociology/ Thang – ta
June 7- Geology/ geography
June 9- Elective Languages – Bengali, English, Hindi, Manipuri.
For more information, students can visit the official website of Council of Higher Secondary Education, COHSEM Manipur at cohsem.nic.in.
