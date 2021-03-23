Manipur COHSEM Class 12 exam dates released, check schedule

COHSEM Class 12 exams 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Manipur today released the schedule of class 12 board exams. The date sheet is available at the official website- cohsem.nic.in. The written exam would begin on May 5 and will be concluded by June 9.

The practical examinations would be conducted between June 8 and June 30. The exam will be held in a single session from 10 am to 1 pm.

Schools have to submit the details of the practical examination along with the list of candidates to the council by May 20. In case, the student strength is less than 10, their practical exams will be clubbed with other schools.

Date Sheet of Manipur Board exams:

May 5- English

May 7- M.I.I (Bengali/ Hindi// Hmar/ Kom/ Manipuri/ Mao La/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Ruangmei/Tangkhul/ Thadoi Kuki/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Gangte/ Liangmai) or Alternative English

May 11- Physics/ political science/ accountancy

May 18- Chemistry/ education/ business studies

May 20- Music/ statistics

May 22- Computer Science/ philosophy

May 25- Maths

May 27- Anthropology/ economics

May 29- Biology/ history

June 1- Physical, health education and sports/ psychology/ biotechnology

June 3- Home Science

June 5- Engineering Drawing/ sociology/ Thang – ta

June 7- Geology/ geography

June 9- Elective Languages – Bengali, English, Hindi, Manipuri.

For more information, students can visit the official website of Council of Higher Secondary Education, COHSEM Manipur at cohsem.nic.in.