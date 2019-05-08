Manipur COHSEM 12th results 2019 declared; Micheal Atom, Laishram Librada share rank 1

Manipur COHSEM 12th results 2019: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has declared the results of Class 12 examinations on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- manresults.nic.in.

Advertising

This year, around 27,500 candidates appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) that was conducted at various centres across the state.

Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh shared the top position in the Class 12 examination with 476 marks. Both the students are from Science stream.

In the Humanities stream, Oinam Barlin Meitei has secured the top position with 445 marks followed by Melody Moirangthem (439 marks) and L.P.Trach (432 marks).

Advertising

Gurumayum Roberto Sharma topped the Commerce stream with 416 marks, Ngamsanglen Haokip has secured the second spot with 397 marks and Yaikhom Babina Chanu became third with 393 marks.

Students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results from the official website, manresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net.

Manipur COHSEM 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur written above.

Step 2: Go straight to the Manipur Board Class 12 results

Step 3: A new link will ope

Step 4: Enter your details like roll number and date of birth in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Last year, the results were declared on May 24, and Ngangom Jinita from Enlighten Knowledge Hr. Sec. School, Sangakpham has topped the Class 12 exams. He scored 454 marks. The second topper Guneshwori Nongmaithem is from the same school and has scored 439 marks in Higher Secondary exams 2017. About 65 per cent students passed the exam last year.The examination was delayed due to election code of conduct for the 11th State Legislative Assembly election.