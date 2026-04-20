Manipur Board 2026 Class 12th result declared; how to check

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COHSEM Class 12 result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) on April 20 declared the Class 12 results. The exam was held between February 17 to March 20, 2026. Candidates can get their results by logging in to the official websites at cohsem.nic.in.
Students will be required to provide their login credentials to download their results.
To download the result of the class 12 exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary inconvenience:
Step 1- Go to the official website of manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in
Step 2- Click on the HSE examination result 2026.
Step 3- Enter required information
Step 4- Click submit.
Step 5- View and downlaod the results
To know more details about the COHSEM Class 12 results, which include passing marks, topper’s name, and more, students can go through the IE education portal.
Candidates who are giving their Class 12 exam will need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject, which consists of internal assessment and practicals. An aggregate of 33 per cent is also required for clearing the exam.
Last year, the board declared its Class 12 results in mid-may. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 94 per cent respectively. A total of 29,065 students took part in the examination. Out of those candidates, 28,909 students successfully cleared the exam.
In 2024, the results were published on May 13. The total pass percentage for the previous year was 97.63 per cent. A total of 31,128 students appeared for the Manipur Board Exam in 2024. In the stream-wise performance, science was at the top with 98.91 per cent followed by arts with 94.35 per cent and commerce with 93.51 per cent.
In 2023 and 2022, the results of class 12 were published on May 22 2023, and June 6, 2022, respectively.