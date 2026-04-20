Manipur Board 2026 Class 12th result declared; how to check

COHSEM will be releasing the result of class 12 soon

COHSEM Class 12 result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) on April 20 declared the Class 12 results. The exam was held between February 17 to March 20, 2026. Candidates can get their results by logging in to the official websites at cohsem.nic.in.

Students will be required to provide their login credentials to download their results.

COHSEM class 12th result: How to download the result

To download the result of the class 12 exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary inconvenience:

Step 1- Go to the official website of manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the HSE examination result 2026.

Step 3- Enter required information

Step 4- Click submit.