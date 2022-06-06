COHSEM Manipur Class 12 results declared, 90% pass percentage recorded

The Council of Higher Secondary School Manipur (COHSEM) on Monday declared the class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 90.09 per cent. The result is available at manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in.

This year, girls have outshone boys in arts and commerce streams securing all the top three spots except in the science stream. In the arts stream, all the top three spots are bagged by Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpam. Golmei Gaihemmei, secured the first position with a score of 459 total marks out of 500. Raniya Soibam secured second place with 457 marks and Naorem Jessica Devi in third place with a total mark score of 456.

In commerce, Abujam Anjali Devi of SDJM Higher Secondary School stood in the first position with a grand total of 424 out of 500 while Niangbiaklun, of VK Tawna College, secured the second spot with total marks of 399 and Tongbram Luxmi Devi of SDJM Higher Secondary bagged the third rank with 397 marks.

For the science stream, the first position was bagged by Rahul Naorem, of Extra Edge School, Ghari scoring 478 marks out of 500; Kshetrimayum Rajshree of Millennium Institute of Sciences secured the second position with 474 total marks, and Wairokpam Anupriya Deviof Herbert School in the third place with 472 marks.

As many as 28,166 appeared in the examinations and 25,374 students qualified. The total number of female candidates is 13881 and 14285 are male. The total number of female candidates who passed the examination is 12,728 while the number of male candidates who cleared the exams is 12,646. The pass percentage of students in Government schools, and colleges stand at 89.23 percent while the private institutes recorded a 90.28 percent pass percentage.

Manipur Education Minister, Th Basantakumar Singh congratulated all the students who had cleared the examinations and wished them for their future endeavors. Apart from getting good results, the Minister said the state is obligated to develop good moral values in students.

TH Basanta also informed that the state government has decided to implement the “No School Bag Day on Every Saturday” very strictly within a few months. The COHSEM conducted the class 12 exam between April 7 and May 11.