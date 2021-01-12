Manipur COHSEM Class 12 exams syllabus cut by 30%

Of the 188 higher secondary schools in the state; 136 had given their feedback in favour of conducting the examination offline. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/Representational)

The class 12 examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Manipur (COHSEM) is likely to be held in May with 30 per cent cut in the syllabus.

Ch. Biren Singh, COHSEM secretary said that preparations are almost over to conduct likely to held in May. He informed that the state government will soon announced re-opening of schools within a week or two.

“Once schools are reopened we will circulate the exam schedule. We are awaiting government’s approval”, said Ch Biren Singh.

Singh said that a marathon discussion was held on Monday between officials of COHSEM and principals of different schools on whether to conduct higher secondary exam online or offline.

Read | COVID effect: Parents look at more than just academia for shortlisting schools for their kids

“During the discussion, we received important suggestions. Many of the principals suggested for reducing the syllabus by 30 percent and also conduct the examination offline”, added Singh.

It is learnt that, of the 188 higher secondary schools in the state; 136 had given their feedback in favour of conducting the examination offline.

Read | Education Ministry recommends door-to-door survey to enroll students, relaxing detention norms

The Manipur Council is also planning to double the number of examination centres from 101 in view of the pandemic and the centres have already been identified.

In view of the pandemic, COHSEM had already given promotion to class 11 students in April following state cabinet’s approval. In pursuance of the Ministry order, the state also reportedly prepared separate SOP for re-opening of schools.