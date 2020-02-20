Manipur: Class XI exams cancelled after question papers leak on social media

The class XI exams began on February 17 and were to end on March 26. (Representational Image) The class XI exams began on February 17 and were to end on March 26. (Representational Image)

Manipur’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Wednesday suspended the ongoing class XI examination after the question papers of five major subjects were leaked. The question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, and Manipuri were leaked on social media.

Taking serious note of the issue, Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Thursday said that an investigation has been initiated into the matter, and added that stern action will be taken against those responsible.

“If the leakage of question papers is perpetrated by private schools, they will be derecognised immediately. Appropriate action will be taken against government schools if found involved in any such irregularities”, said Radheshyam.

The minister also stressed on the need to find a concrete solution and stated that mass copying has become a big issue in the education system.

The chairman of the council, L Mahendra Singh, said that the council has asked the schools to return their set of questions by February 24, he added. Singh informed that all the schools have been asked to submit the set of questions papers for the remaining subjects for which exam is yet to be conducted.

“Any school failing to return the set of questions paper without tampering it within the deadline will be held responsible for the question papers’ leakage”, Singh said.

The class XI exams began on February 17 and were to end on March 26. The examination for the remaining subjects are likely to be rescheduled likely in April.

