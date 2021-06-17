Manipur cancels Class 10, 12 board exams

CBSE and CISCE have already cancelled the board examinations at their affiliated schools.(Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

After CBSE and state boards, the Manipur government on June 16 cancelled class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state-run schools due to spike in the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made separately by the Council of Higher Education Manipur (COHSEM), which conducts the class 10 board examinations, and the Board of Secondary Education (BOSEM) that conducts the class 12 exams.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it is hereby notified… that the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021 is cancelled,” the BOSEM said in a statement.

COHSEM announced that the higher secondary and class XI exams stand cancelled. “The modus operandi of the award of marks, certificates of the students shall be done with due approval of the government,” it added.

Meanwhile, Assam Cabinet has recommended against conducting the HS and Madhyamik examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the state. A final decision in this regard would be taken on June 18 at a meeting between the education department and various other stakeholders.