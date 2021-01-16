Manipur cabinet approves re-opening of schools from January 27

A state cabinet meeting convened on Friday approved re-opening of schools in the state from January 27. S Rajen, Manipur Education Minister said schools will be re-opened only for class 9 and above, including colleges.

The decision comes four days after an SOP was prepared by the state in line with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Education. The SOP is divided into two parts, first one, health, hygiene, and safety. Second, learning with physical and social distancing.

Subsequently, the Council of Higher Secondary Manipur (COHSEM) had also announced to conduct the class 12 exams with 30 per cent cut in the syllabus. The exam is likely to be held in May.

COHSEM said preparations for conducting the exam are almost over and the schedule will be notified once Government gave its approval for re-opening of schools.

Read | Amazon launches ed-tech platform, starts with JEE coaching

Manipur Government ordered the shutdown of all schools in the state in March as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Manipur reported its first COVID-19 case in March 24 after a 23-year-old girl who returned to the state from UK tested positive for Coronavirus.

While the total positive cases stand at 28,811, the recovery rate is 97.21 percent. The total COVID-19 related death is 365.

Much to the relief of the state, Manipur also received 54,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine on Wednesday. The state will also join the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday across 10 sites.