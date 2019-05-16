Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019 today: How to check at bsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: After declaring the Class 12 results on May 8, the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) will declare the results of Class 10 examination on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Around 41,000 candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in.

The examinations were conducted in the month of March at various centres across the country.

As per reports, nearly 41,000 students have appeared for the HSLC exam this year which was conducted from February to March at 96 centres across the country.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, bsem.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results which will be displayed on the main page once the results are declared.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the results were declared on June 3. The Manipur Board conducted the examinations from February 20 to March 17, 2018. The exams for private candidates ended on March 30. Students appeared for three main subjects including Science, Social Science and Mathematics and three language papers including English.

This year, the pass percentage at Class 12 touched at 73.83 per cent with the Noney district getting the highest number with 92.19 pass percentage followed by Thoubal with 83.14 per cent. Girl students also outshone boys with a pass percentage of 77.41 per cent against 70.14 per cent boys passing the class 12 board exam.

About Board of Secondary Education Manipur

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Manipur. As part of its responsibilities, the Manipur Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations