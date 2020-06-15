Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: When and Where to check

Manipur HSLC 10th result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file Manipur HSLC 10th result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) will declare the results of Class 10 exams on June 15. Over 35,000 students appear for the exams every year. Last year, 37,138 students appeared for the exam, of which eight were expelled for using unfair means, and 45 were barred from appearing for impersonation.

The pass percentage for BSEM HSLC hit the highest since 1973 last year with 74.69 per cent of students passing the exam last year. The pass percentage of boys was higher than that of girls. As many as 75.68 per cent of boys and 73.72 per cent of girls cleared the exam. It would be worth a wait to see if the record gets broken this year.

Before anything, students should be aware of when and where to check their results

To check the result, students will have to log-in to the official websites, bosem.in, manresults.nic.in. Results will be available at the official websites. A link will be activated at 2 pm, as per the officials.

To pass, one needs to obtain, 33 per cent marks in each subject. Last year, Bhumika Shamurailatpam of Pitambara English School bagged the first position. In terms of institutions, private schools outperformed with a pass percentage of 82.30 per cent. At the district level, Thoubal and Kakching secured the highest percentage with 82 per cent students from the area clearing the exams.

Meanwhile, the class 12 results are not to be declared anytime soon. The board had announced earlier that the pending class 12 exam for Manipur Board will be held in July. The exams were postponed due to the to coronavirus pandemic and are likely to be held on July 6 and 7, 2020.

The state cabinet had promoted class 11 students and other students in younger classes. Moreover, another directive has been issued to heads of all educational institutes to scale up online learning and teaching process.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd