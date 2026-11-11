Manipur Board HSLC, HSE date sheet 2027 out; check subject-wise exam dates here

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM), and the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), have released the board exam 2027 date sheets for the forthcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), respectively.
As per the announced timetable, the Manipur HSLC Class 10th exams 2027 will be held from February 10 to February 25, while the HSE Class 12th exams 2027 will begin on February 11 and conclude on March 19.
Students who are appearing for the Manipur Board 10th class exams in this academic session can check the subject-wise dates on the official website of the BSEM, bsem.nic.in. Students appearing for Class 12 board exams 2027 can download the timetable from the official website of COHSEM, cohsem.nic.in.
Manipur board HSLC exam dates 2027
The Manipur Board HSLC exams will begin with the English paper on February 10. Mathematics will be the last examination, scheduled for February 25, 2027. Students can check the complete schedule in the table below:
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|February 10, 2027
|Wednesday
|English
|February 12, 2027
|Friday
|Optional Subject: Home Science, Commerce, Computer Science, Higher Mathematics, Thang-Ta, Fine-Arts, Eshei Nongmai, or Manipuri Jagoi
|February 16, 2027
|Tuesday
|Social Science
|February 19, 2027
|Friday
|First Language: Manipuri (MM), Bengali, Gangte, Hindi, Hmar, Kom, Liangmai, Maola, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Ruangmei, Sanskrit, Simte, Tangkhul, Thadou Kuki, Vaiphei, Zou, Poula, Anal, Zeme, Maram or Maring
Subject in lieu of First Language: Additional English, Elementary Hindi or Elementary Manipuri (MM)
|February 22, 2027
|Monday
|Science
|February 25, 2027
|Thursday
|Mathematics
The board has informed Class 10 students that papers carrying 80 marks will be conducted for 3 hours in morning shift, from 9 am to 12 pm while papers with 48 marks will be held for 2 hours, from 9 am to 11 am.
Manipur Board HSE exam dates 2027
The Manipur Board HSE Class 12 examinations will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm. The exams will start with MIL or Alternative English on February 11 and end with Anthropology and Psychology papers on March 19, 2027.
Class 12 students can check subject-wise schedule for the board exams in the table given below:
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|February 11, 2027
|Thursday
|M.I.L.: Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Kom, Manipuri, Mao La, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Ruangmei, Tangkhul, Thadou Kuki, Vaiphei, Zou, Gangte, Liangmai or Alternative English
|February 13, 2027
|Saturday
|Elective Languages:
(i) Bengali
(ii) English
(iii) Hindi
(iv) Manipuri
|February 17, 2027
|Wednesday
|English
|February 23, 2027
|Tuesday
|(i) Physics
(ii) Political Science
(iii) Accountancy
|February 26, 2027
|Friday
|(i) Chemistry
(ii) Education
(iii) Business Studies
|March 1, 2027
|Monday
|(i) Biology
(ii) History
|March 3, 2027
|Wednesday
|(i) Engineering Drawing
(ii) Sociology
|March 5, 2027
|Friday
|(i) Human Ecology and Family Sciences
|March 8, 2027
|Monday
|Mathematics
|March 11, 2027
|Thursday
|(i) Fine Arts
(ii) Health and Physical Education
|March 13, 2027
|Saturday
|(i) Psychology
(ii) Music
(iii) Thang-ta
(iv) Statistics
|March 15, 2027
|Monday
|(i) Computer Science
(ii) Philosophy
|March 17, 2027
|Wednesday
|(i) Geology
(ii) Geography
|March 19, 2027
|Friday
|(i) Anthropology
(ii) Economics
For Class 12 students, the exam duration will be 3 hours for papers carrying 70, 80, or 100 marks, while papers carrying 40 marks will be conducted for 2 hours. The examinations will be held in the morning shift, with the 3-hour papers scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm and the 2-hour papers from 10 am to 12 noon.
Students preparing for the board exam can download the date sheets to plan their revision accordingly. They are also required to check the official website of their respective board for more updates about the upcoming board exams