Manipur Board HSLC, HSE date sheet 2027 out; check subject-wise exam dates here

The board has informed Class 10 students that papers carrying 80 marks will be conducted for 3 hours in morning shift, from 9 am to 12 pm while papers with 48 marks will be held for 2 hours, from 9 am to 11 am.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 11, 2026 01:00 PM IST
Manipur Board HSLC, HSE Exam Dates 2027 OUTStudents can download the Manipur Board HSLC, HSE exam dates 2027 from the official website (Express Photo)

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM), and the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), have released the board exam 2027 date sheets for the forthcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), respectively.

As per the announced timetable, the Manipur HSLC Class 10th exams 2027 will be held from February 10 to February 25, while the HSE Class 12th exams 2027 will begin on February 11 and conclude on March 19.

Students who are appearing for the Manipur Board 10th class exams in this academic session can check the subject-wise dates on the official website of the BSEM, bsem.nic.in. Students appearing for Class 12 board exams 2027 can download the timetable from the official website of COHSEM, cohsem.nic.in.

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Manipur board HSLC exam dates 2027

The Manipur Board HSLC exams will begin with the English paper on February 10. Mathematics will be the last examination, scheduled for February 25, 2027. Students can check the complete schedule in the table below:

Date Day Subject
February 10, 2027 Wednesday English
February 12, 2027 Friday Optional Subject: Home Science, Commerce, Computer Science, Higher Mathematics, Thang-Ta, Fine-Arts, Eshei Nongmai, or Manipuri Jagoi
February 16, 2027 Tuesday Social Science
February 19, 2027 Friday First Language: Manipuri (MM), Bengali, Gangte, Hindi, Hmar, Kom, Liangmai, Maola, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Ruangmei, Sanskrit, Simte, Tangkhul, Thadou Kuki, Vaiphei, Zou, Poula, Anal, Zeme, Maram or  Maring

Subject in lieu of First Language: Additional English, Elementary Hindi or Elementary Manipuri (MM)
February 22, 2027 Monday Science
February 25, 2027 Thursday Mathematics

The board has informed Class 10 students that papers carrying 80 marks will be conducted for 3 hours in morning shift, from 9 am to 12 pm while papers with 48 marks will be held for 2 hours, from 9 am to 11 am.

Manipur Board HSE exam dates 2027

The Manipur Board HSE Class 12 examinations will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm. The exams will start with MIL or Alternative English on February 11 and end with Anthropology and Psychology papers on March 19, 2027.

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Class 12 students can check subject-wise schedule for the board exams in the table given below:

Date Day Subject
February 11, 2027 Thursday M.I.L.: Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Kom, Manipuri, Mao La, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Ruangmei, Tangkhul, Thadou Kuki, Vaiphei, Zou, Gangte, Liangmai or Alternative English
February 13, 2027 Saturday Elective Languages: 

(i) Bengali 

(ii) English 

(iii) Hindi 

(iv) Manipuri
February 17, 2027 Wednesday English
February 23, 2027 Tuesday (i) Physics 

(ii) Political Science 

(iii) Accountancy
February 26, 2027 Friday (i) Chemistry 

(ii) Education 

(iii) Business Studies
March 1, 2027 Monday (i) Biology 

(ii) History
March 3, 2027 Wednesday (i) Engineering Drawing 

(ii) Sociology
March 5, 2027 Friday (i) Human Ecology and Family Sciences
March 8, 2027 Monday Mathematics
March 11, 2027 Thursday (i) Fine Arts 

(ii) Health and Physical Education
March 13, 2027 Saturday (i) Psychology 

(ii) Music 

(iii) Thang-ta 

(iv) Statistics
March 15, 2027 Monday (i) Computer Science 

(ii) Philosophy
March 17, 2027 Wednesday (i) Geology 

(ii) Geography
March 19, 2027 Friday (i) Anthropology 

(ii) Economics

For Class 12 students, the exam duration will be 3 hours for papers carrying 70, 80, or 100 marks, while papers carrying 40 marks will be conducted for 2 hours. The examinations will be held in the morning shift, with the 3-hour papers scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm and the 2-hour papers from 10 am to 12 noon.

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Students preparing for the board exam can download the date sheets to plan their revision accordingly. They are also required to check the official website of their respective board for more updates about the upcoming board exams

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