Manipur Board HSLC, HSE date sheet 2027 out; check subject-wise exam dates here

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM), and the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), have released the board exam 2027 date sheets for the forthcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), respectively.

As per the announced timetable, the Manipur HSLC Class 10th exams 2027 will be held from February 10 to February 25, while the HSE Class 12th exams 2027 will begin on February 11 and conclude on March 19.

Students who are appearing for the Manipur Board 10th class exams in this academic session can check the subject-wise dates on the official website of the BSEM, bsem.nic.in. Students appearing for Class 12 board exams 2027 can download the timetable from the official website of COHSEM, cohsem.nic.in.