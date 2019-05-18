Manipur Board HSLC 10th results 2019: Pass percentage touches 74.69%, highest since 1973

Manipur Board HSLC 10th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Saturday declared the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam 2019, announcing a record pass percentage of 74.69 per cent, the highest since 1973. The result was officially declared by Manipur Education Minister Radeshyam Singh at the BOSEM office here in Imphal.

Advertising

Bhumika Shamurailatpam of Pitambara English School bagged the first position. Sophiya Asem of Bright Career Academy and Arvind Maibam of Tiny Tots’ Unique School jointly bagged the second spot and Moirangthem Julendia Devi of St. Thomas School secured the third position.

Read | Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2019 declared: Thoubal, Kakching districts top performing

The minister noted that the pass percentage this year was the highest ever since the first set of exams were conducted by the board in 1973. The lowest pass percentage, he added, was recorded in 2001 with only 21 per cent students clearing the exam. The results in the last few years, he said, had improved to a great extent. “The result is quite encouraging. I thank all the stakeholders who have made this possible”, the education minister said.

Advertising

Kirankumar Singh, chairman of BOSEM, said the board did not expect such a high pass percentage. “We were quite apprehensive that this time, the pass percentage may decline as the vigilance during the exams was stricter. We have not only cancelled all the private examinations centres but evaluation of marks was also conducted under video surveillance,” he said.

Read| Manipur Board HSLC 10th result 2019 declared: How to check

A total of 37,138 students appeared in the examination this year, of which eight were expelled for using unfair means and 45 were barred from appearing for impersonation. The pass percentage of boys stood at 75.68 per cent against girls which stood at 73.72 per cent. The topper aspires to be a scientist while the second position holders civil servants and the third a doctor.

In Pictures| Manipur Board HSLC 10th result 2019: All you need to know

In terms of institutions, private schools outperformed with a pass percentage of 82.30 per cent. The pass percentage of the government schools stood at 73.39 per cent, while 62.07 per cent of students from aided schools cleared the exam.

At the district level, Thoubal and Kakching secured the highest percentage with 82 per cent followed by Ukhrul and Kamjong 78.02 per cent. Tamenglong and Noney districts recorded the lowest pass percentage with 69.06 per cent from the districts passing the Manipur Board class 10 exam.