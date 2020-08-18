Manipur board declares all Class 10 compartmental candidates passed

Check HSLC compartment exam results at bosem.in, manresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) Monday has promoted all the candidates who have submitted forms to appear in the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2020, to be conducted by the board. Dr Chithung Mary Thomas, secretary BOSEM said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The compartmental examination was earlier expected to be scheduled in August or the early part of September.

“The prevailing uncertain situation of the state is not conducive for holding the examination in August or early part of September. As such, there is a possibility of losing an academic year for the candidates if the examination is to be deferred further beyond August or September,” said the BOSEM secretary.

As many as 5,329 candidates who filled the forms to appear in the examination were declared pass against the total 5,389 candidates. The detailed results of the examination will be available in the Board of Secondary Education Websites, bosem.in, manresults.nic.in.

The BOSEM in a notice said that for subjects having full marks 80 and pass mark 20, maximum marks of 25 will be awarded considering 20 as pass mark and 5 as grace mark. For the subjects having full mark 48 and pass mark 12, maximum marks of 15 will be awarded considering 12 as pass mark and 3 as grace mark, it said. Similarly, subjects having 32 as full marks and 8 as pass marks, 10 will be awarded as the maximum mark. The pass mark is 8 and 2 marks will be awarded as a grace mark, added the notice. The schools were also notified to collect the certificate of the examination from September 1.

Manipur Government has extended the total lockdown till August 31 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 patients in the state without travel history.

On Monday the state reported 94 more positive cases including 53 from the general population and 24 from personnel of Central Armed Police Forces. With this, the cumulative number of positive cases in the state is 4,687 of which 1,936 are active and 2,734 cases discharged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd