Manipur Board Class 12th Exams 2026: Over 31,000 students appearing for annual examinations

More than 31,000 students are appearing for the Class 12 final examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, which commenced on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The exams are being held across 117 centres — 39 in the hill districts and 78 in the valley areas.

Of the total candidates, 15,908 are boys and 15,622 are girls, while 412 students displaced by ethnic violence are also taking part. Stream-wise, 23,146 students belong to Science, 7,697 to Arts, and 687 to Commerce, officials said.

To ensure smooth conduct, the state police have deployed additional personnel at all examination centres. Authorities have stressed the importance of discipline, punctuality, and transparency to uphold the integrity of the process. The exams will continue until March 20, with English being the first paper held on the opening day.