Manipur Board Class 12th Exams 2026: Over 31,000 students appearing for annual examinations

More than 31,000 students are appearing for the Class 12 final examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, which commenced on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The exams are being held across 117 centres — 39 in the hill districts and 78 in the valley areas.
Of the total candidates, 15,908 are boys and 15,622 are girls, while 412 students displaced by ethnic violence are also taking part. Stream-wise, 23,146 students belong to Science, 7,697 to Arts, and 687 to Commerce, officials said.
To ensure smooth conduct, the state police have deployed additional personnel at all examination centres. Authorities have stressed the importance of discipline, punctuality, and transparency to uphold the integrity of the process. The exams will continue until March 20, with English being the first paper held on the opening day.
However, tensions flared at Wabagai Higher Secondary School in Kakching district, where students reportedly demanded extra time to complete their papers. The situation escalated when some candidates allegedly tore their answer scripts in protest, leading to disruption at the centre, officials added.
The Manipur board grading system is based on a student’s total marks. Those scoring 400 or more marks, which is 80 per cent or above, receive a Distinction with a letter. Students obtaining 300 marks or more, equivalent to 60 per cent or higher, are awarded the 1st Division. Scores ranging from 225 to below 300, corresponding to 45 per cent to 60 per cent, qualify for the 2nd Division. Lastly, students with marks between 165 and below 225, falling within the 33 per cent to 45 per cent range, are categorised under the 3rd Division.
