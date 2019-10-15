Manipal University, UPES, VIT, Amrita, LPU admissions 2020: Check dates of entrance exams, admission process

The admission process for academic session 2020-2021 has been started. Manipal University, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), etc. have announced exam dates, as well as, released application form for the examination.

Advertising

Candidates seeking admission in Under Graduate (UG) or Post Graduate (PG) courses must check out these 5 popular universities to get admission.

VIT University 2020 admission process

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is inviting applications for B.Tech admission. The form is available online at vit.ac.in and the last date to apply is February 29, 2019. Admission will be done based on VITEEE 2020, which is due to be held in 2nd to 3rd week of April 2020.

The Institute offers 43 undergraduate, 32 postgraduate, 4 integrated programmes and 3 research programmes. There are multiple campuses of VIT University, in VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal. The university holds a Limca book of records for the 8th time for unbeatable placement records and is also an institute of eminence.

Manipal University 2020 admission process

Advertising

Manipal University offers admission in more than 200 programs, in 22 disciplines. Admission in university varies from course to course. For admission in few courses, Manipal Entrance Test (MET) is held whereas admission in other courses is done based on the national level exam or qualifying exam marks.

The Manipal University has released the application form for various UG and PG courses, on manipal.edu. Candidates have to apply mandatory and the application fee is Rs 600. Candidates who apply for MET courses, also need to pay Rs 1400 as exam fee.

Amrita University 2020 admission process

Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai, Amaravati is done on the basis of rank scored in Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE). AEEE 2020 is scheduled to be held from April 23 to 27, 2020.

The online registration for the entrance exam has been started and candidates can apply from amrita.edu. The last date to submit the AEEE 2020 application form is April 3, 2020. B.Tech admission is university is also done on the basis of JEE Main and the admission process at for other courses will start in the month of October 2019.

Lovely Professional University 2020 admission process

Lovely Professional University or as it is popularly known as LPU is best known for its vast campus and happening college life. The University offers admission in specialised courses in over 45 departments. Seats are filled as per performance in LPU National Entrance and Scholarship Test (LPUNEST) and other national level entrance examinations like Joint Entrance Examination Main, CLAT, LSAT, NEET etc.

The application form for LPUNEST 2020 has been released online at nest.lpu.in. Candidates have to apply for LPUNEST 2020 on or before January 9, 2020. In order to apply for admission in LPU, candidates have to register first online, then provide their personal details, academic details, educational qualification details, etc. Qualified candidates have to appear for counselling process.

UPES 2020 admission process

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies has started the online registration for UPES Admission 2020 at the official website, upes.ac.in. The University is located in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and it has 8 schools that offer 142 UG, PG and Doctoral courses. UPEs also offer admission in distance education courses.

The University conducts entrance exams like UPESEAT for admission in B.Tech and M.Tech, UPES-DAT for BDes, UPESMET for BBA and MBA, ULSAT for LLB. Candidates are shortlisted for admission based on the national level CBT entrance examination by UPES or via national level entrance exams like JEE Main, CLAT, CAT. Furthermore, direct admission is also available via the board exam merit.