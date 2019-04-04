Manipal University MU OET 2019: Slot booking begins tomorrow, know process

MU OET 2019: The slot booking process for the Manipal University (MU OET) will begin on Friday, April 5, 2019. The candidates can book their slot through the official website- manipal.edu.

The slot booking process will be conducted from April 5 to 9, however for MSc Nursing, it will be held from April 17 to 19, 2019.

MU OET 2019: How to book a slot

The students are advised to be be careful at the time of booking slot with their particulars, date and time.

Step 1: For booking the slots, candidates have to log in to the admission portal by using their MU OET application number, gender, date of birth and the email ID

Step 2: On the page, select the exam centre from the list according to preference.

Step 3: After the candidates have selected the right exam centre, they will be required to choose a test date as per their preference. The candidates will also be able to check the availability on a particular date of exam.

Step 4: Candidates will be required to choose the test time before confirming their slot booking process.

Step 5: After the candidates have booked their slot of MU OET 2019, they should cross-check the details.