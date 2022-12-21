scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Mangalore University students engage in protest due to delayed degree results

Students who joined the university after the implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP) are yet to get the first-year results, though they are in the second year now.

The students said they could not apply for scholarships owing to the delay in the announcement of results. (Representative image)
Students of Mangalore University, owing allegiance to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the administrative office of the varsity to protest the delay in the declaration of degree results.

Some of the students tried to barge into the hall where the syndicate meeting was held. But, the police intervened and prevented the students from entering the hall. A verbal altercation followed between the students and the police personnel.

The students said they could not apply for scholarships owing to the delay in the announcement of results.

Speaking during the protest, ABVP-Mangaluru division convenor Harshith Koyla said the university is allegedly causing hardship to students of degree and PG courses as mark sheets were not provided on time.

Students who joined the university after the implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP) are yet to get the first-year results, though they are in the second year now, he said. Certainly, the results would be announced by January 25, 2023, he said.

The students called off the protest after being assured by the university Registrar of evaluation P L Dharma that all the results would be out before January 25.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 10:28:27 am
