Mangalore University November/ December degree exam result declared, check direct link

Mangalore University result 2020: The Mangalore University declared the results of November/ December degree examinations. The candidates can check the results through the website- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in. The undergraduate, postgraduate examinations were held in the month of November and December 2019.

Those willing to apply for re-evaluation can download the marks cards from the website. The individual results of colleges would also be uploaded on the respective portals of the colleges.

Mangalore University UG/ PG results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the bottom side, click on the link ‘Nov/Dec 2019 Exam Results’ under the ‘Academics’ section

Step 3: A new page will open displaying the names of courses whose results have been published

Step 4: Enter your registration number on the space given and click on ‘Check Result’

Step 5: The Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and save it for further reference.

