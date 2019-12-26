Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Mandatory to study publication ethics, misconduct in PhD course work: UGC

"The UGC in its recent meeting approved two credit courses for awareness about publication ethics and publication misconduct to be made compulsory for all PhD students for pre-registration course work," a senior UGC official said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: December 26, 2019 6:43:53 pm
University Grants Commission, ugc, ugc distance education, Hotel Management, real estate, ODL programme, distance education programme, how to get admission in distance learning UGC in its recent meeting approved two credit courses for awareness about publication ethics and publication misconduct to be made compulsory for all PhD students

The University Grants Commission has made it mandatory for PhD students to study two new courses in publication ethics and misconduct for pre-registration course work. The decision was taken by the Commission in its recent meeting.

“The UGC in its recent meeting approved two credit courses for awareness about publication ethics and publication misconduct to be made compulsory for all PhD students for pre-registration course work,” a senior UGC official said.

The Commission has sent a letter to all university vice chancellors to ensure that the two credit courses are undertaken in the PhD course work from the upcoming academic session.

The PhD course work currently includes courses on research methodology which covers areas such as quantitative methods, computer applications and review of published research in the relevant field and field work.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement