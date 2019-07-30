Mandarin training for teachers: SCERT sets ball rolling

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has written a letter to universities in the state asking them to provide them with experts to train school teachers to enable them to teach Mandarin to government school students.

The move comes a year after Punjab Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that Chinese language would be offered as an optional subject in government schools in state.

In June, the SCERT sent a letter to all government schools and asked English and Social Studies teachers to volunteer and send names to get a trained in the the Chinese language. Also, the SCERT told teachers that course would be of six months and there will be three main centers at Bathinda, Kapurthala and Mohali where teachers will be trained.

“It is a proposal yet. We have to take a final decision. So far we have received more than one hundred applications of language teachers for learning Chinese. In many government schools, Social Studies teachers also teach English. So we have given them opportunity to participate in the course,” said Jarnail Singh, Assistant Director at the SCERT.

In the initial letter sent by the Council, it has been made clear to teachers that they would not be paid any stipend during the six month course and only six month leave with pay will be granted to learn new language.

“We want to train our teachers so that they can further teach the language in the government schools. It will be an optional subject for the students,” said Jarnail Singh.

Amarinder Singh had told Punjab Assembly that China was emerging as one of the most significant neighbours for India and there was a need for more people to know Chinese language.

“Our first job is to train teachers and for that we have written letters to Punjab universities about how can they help us in this. They have experts who can train our teachers in Chinese language. But we are yet to receive any reply from any of the university including Panjab University, Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and Punjabi University, Patiala. We will plan our next move after getting reply from universities. We are hoping to get a reply shortly,” said Jarnail Singh.

Guru Nanak Dev University professor Paramjit Singh Judge said, “It’s a good decision for the future. China is going to be very Important when it comes to trade. Knowing Chinese language will be an asset in getting a job in near future. We should understand that it is not science and technology, but languages which are going to play a very important role in near future.”