Management colleges to open from July 1, new sessions from August 1: AICTE

Classes for institutes approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will begin from July 1. The new academic session for these institutes for newly admitted students will begin between August 1, as per the latest circular released by the governing body. After the University Grants Commission (UGC), now the AICTE has released its academic calendar and guidelines to be followed by AICTE-approved colleges as well as a standalone postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) and postgraduate certificate in management (PGCM) institutes.

Open and distance mode candidates can be admitted from August 15, the AICTE informed. It asked colleges to enroll students on a provisional basis in case the result of the undergraduate course could not be declared due to the lockdown. In these cases, students will have to show a successful completion certificate by December 31, 2020.

The AICTE had said that if the situation does not normalise till July then the institute can opt for an online mode of education to start new semesters.

Further, the AICTE has also asked institutes to not hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21. Earlier, several parents had asked to discontinue fee hike for this year citing pay cut or reduction in income due to the lockdown.

For students whose exams could not be conducted due to the lockdown, AICTE asked institutes to promote them based on UGC guidelines. The UGC had advised to conduct exams only for last year or final semester students and promote rest based on internal assessments. The UGC guidelines had added that exams can be held in July if the situation normalises. As per the UGC calendar, the classes for the ongoing batches will open from August while the new admissions will begin from September 1.

