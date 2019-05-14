Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2019: How to check marks via websites, SMS, app?

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2019: The result for class 10 or secondary school certificate (SSC) will be declared by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) shortly. Over 6 lakh students had appeared for the exams conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2019. The results will be available at the official websites, bseap.org and partner websites, manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net.

Since over 6 lakh students will be checking the result at the same time, heavy traffic is expected on the websites. Thus, students can check results through various ways including text message alert and mobile-based application.

AP SSC 10th result 2019: How to check result online?

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseap.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

AP SSC 10th result 2019: How to check via SMS

To check result via SMS alert, students need to type SSC<space>roll number and send it to 26263. They will get their result in the form of an SMS.

AP SSC 10th result 2019 will also be available on Fibre TV, Kaizala mobile-app, APCM connect, people first mobile app. The result will also be available on the RTGS portal – rtgs.ap.gov.in.

These new-age modes of checking results were announced by the AP CM last year through a tweet. The same facilities will be available this year as well.

Andhra Pradesh 10th class results can be checked through the following channels, on 29th April at 11 AM:

1) RTGS portal – https://t.co/nFxYuENV7c

2) APCM Connect (Kaizala mobile app https://t.co/mAxQzIOBPX)

3) AP Fiber – TV

4) People First Mobile App (https://t.co/1Mn4Ym5WrH) pic.twitter.com/tlzJsHaJN5 — Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) April 28, 2018

In 2018, the exams were conducted from March 15 to March 29, 2018 across 2834 exam centres and the result was declared on April 29, 2018, at 4 pm. Out of over 6.17 lakh students who appeared for the exam in 2018, 94.48 per cent cleared the exam. Girls scored better than boys with 94.56 pass percentage while 94.41 per cent boys cleared the exam.