AP SSC 10th Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP SSC or class 10 board exam results today at 5 pm, as per reports. The SSC candidates can check their subject-wise marks at the official website of board — bse.ap.gov.in. Over five lakh students will be able to check their marks after 5 pm.

In June, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for class 10 and intermediate. Education Minister A Suresh announced that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process.

AP SSC 10th Result 2021: When and where to check

SSC candidates can check their subject-wise marks at the official website of board — bse.ap.gov.in. They have to visit the official website and log in with their roll number. The result memo will appear. The students can download and take a print out.

The board had earlier asked schools to submit the internal assessment marks obtained by the students. Last year, all the students were promoted as the exam got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic situations. The students were evaluated on the basis of marks in semester and internal assessment.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 94.88 per cent. A total of 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam.