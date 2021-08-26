AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021: Here’s how to download

AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada has released its online application form for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET). The candidates can visit the official website — polycetap.nic.in and download the hall ticket.

The AP POLYCET 2021 exam will be held on September 1 and will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can download or print hall ticket by following these simple steps given below.

AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above. Click on print hall ticket link flashing on the home page.

Step 2: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the Class 10 hall ticket number/ mobile number, date of birth, Class 10 passing year.

Step 3: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The POLYCET admit card contains exam date, time and venue details. Do check every detail carefully

The AP POLYCET entrance exam is for those seeking admission in diploma courses in engineering/ non engineering/ technology offered at polytechnics or other institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics / institutions running as second shift in private engineering colleges) in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021 – 2022.