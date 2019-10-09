TSBIE TS Telangana intermediate re-verification June 2019 result declared, how to check

TSBIE Telangana intermediate re-verification June 2019 result: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the result of re-verification (RV) and re-counting (RC) of intermediate or class 12 board exams conducted in June 2019. Candidates can check their result at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Advertising

Students can check their result at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The state government will also host the result on the government app – ‘T App Folio’. To pass the Intermediate exams, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks.

Check board exams, competitive exams mock test series

TSBIE Telangana intermediate re-verification June 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘IPASE June 1029-RV/RC’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the hall ticket number

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Several students across Telangana, including the nephew of Telugu Desam Party Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh, reportedly committed suicide as they failed to clear the intermediate (class 12) examination, the result of which was released in April. Some parents said their children are meritorious and expressed shock that they failed in the Intermediate exams or had scored very less marks. Parents and students took to streets demanding re-verification of answer sheets.