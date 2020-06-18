Telangana TSBIE Inter Results 2020: Pass percentage drops; 1st year at 60.01%, 2nd year at 68.86%

TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020: Check at tsbie.cgg.gov.in (Representational image) TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020: Check at tsbie.cgg.gov.in (Representational image)

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 Manabadi: After a long wait, over 9.65 lakh students in Telangana today got their results. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the result at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.com and examresults.net on June 18. This year, the pass percentage has dipped drastically with first year scoring 60.01 per cent which is six percent less than the previous year’s 66 per cent. While 68.86 is the pass percentage of the second year which is over two per cent less than 2019’s 70.8 per cent.

Every year, the results were declared in April, however, this year, the delay has been caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 4,80,555 students registered for the first year while 4,11,651 candidates in the second year. Keeping up with the past three year’s tradition, girls have outshone boys. In the TS Intermediate first year, as many as 67.47 per cent girls passed the exam whereas 52.31 per cent of boys who appeared could clear it. Similarly, in the second year too, girls scored a total of 75.15 per cent while boys are at 62.11 per cent.

As per the rules of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), students who have obtained 35 per cent marks will be declared qualified. The total percentage of students will be calculated based on scores obtained in five subjects or 500 marks. In exams having both practical and theory aspects, students need to clear both the sections separately. In such cases, students need to obtain 35 per cent marks in the 75 marks theory exam as well as 25 marks practical exam, as per the state board rules.

Students who fail in one or two exams will be eligible to appear for intermediate supplementary exams. After the declaration of the result, the board will release the dates of supplementary exams. To pass these exams, candidates again need to obtain 35 per cent marks.

In case a student thinks that their marks are not as high as they had expected, they can apply for re-evaluation. This is facility is available for students who have or have not passed the exam. The board announces the dates to apply for revaluation right after the declaration of the result. Candidates need to fill a form on the website. They will also have to pay a fee, details of which will be available later.

