TS Telangana Inter Re-evaluation Results 2019 @bie.telangana.gov.in HIGHLIGHTS: Results to be released on this date

TS Intermediate Re-evaluation Results 2019 Manabadi, Telangana Board TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Revaluation Results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in

TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) has not announced the results for Class 12 intermediate revaluation examination on Monday , May 27, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the official mentioned that though the board decided to declare the results today, another official on the condition of anonymity has said that the results will be announced on May 27, 2019.

The students who had appeared in the inter examination can check the results through the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

The board said that it specially re-verified the answer scripts of 53 students — 23 who committed suicide, three who attempted suicide, and 27 other students who complained.

TS Inter results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

There was a lot of controversy following suicides after which the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) had decided to re-release the results of intermediate examinations.

