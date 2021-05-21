BSE Telangana TS SSC results 2021 declared, 535 schools achieve 10/10 GPA

TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 Manabadi: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) today released the result for SSC or class 10. Details of grades allotted on the basis of internal assessment marks will be available on the websites — http://www.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org from 3 pm onwards, Sabitha Indra Reddy, state education minister said.

The students can view their scores by visiting the official website and login with the TS SSC hall tickets. This year, around 5.21 lakh students had registered for the exam and all TS SSC students have been declared pass.

As per the official statement by the state education minister, grades for students were determined on the basis of internal assessment marks. All 5,21,073 students who were registered for the class 10 or SSC examinations have passed. Of these, 5,16,578 were regular students while 4,495 had previously failed and are currently paying exam fees. Among the regular attendees, 2,62,917 were boys and 2,53,661 were girls. A total of 2,10,647 students have scored a perfect 10/10 GPA. The minister revealed that a total of 535 schools have achieved 10/10 GPA.

The minister suggested that pass memos relating to students could be taken up by the concerned principals. In case of any errors in the students’ pass memos, the SSC will be informed by the concerned principals.

Due to the second wave of coronavirus, the class 10 exams were cancelled by the state. In 2020 as well, the state board had conducted three examinations for SSC students and had to cancel the remaining exams due to the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. The final results were prepared based on performance in internal assessments.

In an official notice, the state government said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, it is “hereby decided to declare the results as pass for all the students of Class 10 as a one-time measure, duly considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to Covid-19), the department decided to scaling of 20 per cent of internal assessment marks to 100 per cent marks.”