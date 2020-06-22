Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: First time, all 5.34 lakh students passed

Manabadi TS Telangana SSC result 2020: Date and Time Manabadi TS Telangana SSC result 2020: Date and Time

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2020, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) declared the SSC or class 10 results on Monday, June 22. Announcing the result, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that all students who have registered for the SSC exam have passed and the details of grades assigned to the internal assessment marks can be obtained from bse.telangana.gov.in.

A total of 5,34,903 students had appeared for the exams, which was initially scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 30. However, the board was forced to postpone the exams due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases. The state government then decided not to conduct the remaining papers and promote students on the basis of internal marks.

The decision was taken after a meeting attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who stated that no exams would be conducted due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Only three SSC examinations were conducted when the lockdown was announced and the board failed to conduct the remaining nine subjects, including English, Mathematics, and Science.

Students can also check their result by getting themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. After completing the registration process, he/she will get the results or any updates regarding the same on his email id or mobile number.