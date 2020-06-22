scorecardresearch
Monday, June 22, 2020
Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: First time, all 5.34 lakh students passed

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2020, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Around 5.34 lakh (5,34,903) students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in

June 22, 2020
Manabadi TS Telangana SSC result 2020: Date and Time

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2020, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) declared the SSC or class 10 results on Monday, June 22. Announcing the result, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that all students who have registered for the SSC exam have passed and the details of grades assigned to the internal assessment marks can be obtained from bse.telangana.gov.in.

A total of 5,34,903 students had appeared for the exams, which was initially scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 30. However, the board was forced to postpone the exams due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases. The state government then decided not to conduct the remaining papers and promote students on the basis of internal marks.

The decision was taken after a meeting attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who stated that no exams would be conducted due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Only three SSC examinations were conducted when the lockdown was announced and the board failed to conduct the remaining nine subjects, including English, Mathematics, and Science.

Students can also check their result by getting themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. After completing the registration process, he/she will get the results or any updates regarding the same on his email id or mobile number.

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2020, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, check at these websites  

16:15 (IST)22 Jun 2020
How to obtain marksheets

According to the Education Minister, the relevant school memos could be obtained by the concerned school principal. If any mistakes are made in the students' pass memo, they are sent to the SSC board by the concerned school principal and promptly corrected

16:04 (IST)22 Jun 2020
All 5.34 lakh students passed

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the results of class 10 exam on monday, June 22. The minister said that 534,908 students who have registered for the SSC exam have passed. The minister said that details of grades assigned to the internal assessment marks can be obtained from bse.telangana.gov.in on Monday from 3 pm

15:58 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Check result at indianexpress.com

Students can also check their result by getting themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. After completing the registration process, he/she will get the results or any updates regarding the same on his email id or mobile number

15:55 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Websites to check results

Students can check the results at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in

15:52 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Telangana SSC Results declared

The result of Telangana SSC exam has been declared. Around 5.34 lakh (5,34,903) students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2020, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2020 LIVE: Know how to check scores.

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2020, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2020 LIVE: The education board declared the intermediate first and second year results earlier this month.  A total of 9.65 lakh students had appeared in the exams and out of which 60.01 per cent students cleared the first year papers, while the passing percentage stood 68.86 in the second year.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. The online window to apply for re-evaluation and re verification-cum-scanned answer scripts will be opened till June 24. They also need to pay an amount of Rs 100 per paper for the same, while Rs 600 per paper for re verification-cum-scanned answer scripts.

