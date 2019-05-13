TS Telangana SSC 10th Results 2019 Manabadi @bse.telangana.gov.in LIVE Updates: 60 minutes to go
TS Telangana SSC Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE updates: Students can check their result at the official website, bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com.
TS Telangana SSC Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the class 10 or TS SSC result 2019 on May 13 (Monday), 2019. The exams were conducted from March 16 to April 2, 2019. Students who appeared for the exams can check their result at the official website, bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com. One can also check result on mobile by typing TS10<space>roll number and sending it to 56263.
Telangana SSC 10th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using the registration number
step 4: Result will appear
Students need to download the result. It will act as a provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be available later at their respective schools.
TS SSC 10th result 2019: Exam leak
In 2017, Telugu Paper-I of TS SSC was circulated through WhatsApp a short while after the exam started. This led to the police investigation and the accused was arrested.
TS SSC result in grades and not marks
The result will be announced in grades and not marks. First, grade points of the six subjects are added (for a total score of 600) upon which the Grade Point Average (GPA) is calculated.
What are grade points?
3 GP- 0 to 34 marks
4 GP- 35 to 40 marks
5 GP- 41 to 50 marks
6 GP- 51 to 60 marks
7 GP- 61 to 70 marks
8 GP- 71 to 80 marks
9 GP- 81 to 90 marks
10 GP- 91 to 100 marks
No students passed from 25 schools in 2018
A total of 2125 schools have scored 100 per cent while 25 schools have scored 0 pass percentage implying no student from the school passed the exam.
TS SSC 10th result 2019: Who will declare the result?
The TS SSC 10th result 2019 will be declared by CM or by the state education minister. In 2018, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Education, Kadiyam Srihari announced the results
TS SSC 10th result 2019: Girls performed better than boys
Girls have been showing better results as compared to boys since the past three years. In 2018, 85.14 per cent girls passed the exam while in boys the pass percentage was 82.46 per cent. In 2017, as many as 84.70 per cent girls and 82.95 per cent boys passed the exam. The trend is likely to remain this year.
Alternative route to check TS SSC result, 5.3 lakh appeared
Over 5.3 lakh students have attempted the exam and are awaiting the result. To avoid traffic, students can also check their TS SSC result on government app, T-App Folio. Other than the official website, many private websites including examresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and the indiaresults.com will also declare the SSC result.
TS SSC 10th result 2019: How to check via SMS?
To check result on mobile, students can type TS10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263 They will get their result in form of an SMS alert.
TS SSC result 2019: Pass percentage on decline since 2016
The pass percentage is on the decline since 2016. In 2016, as many as 85.63 per cent students passed the TS SSC exam. In 2017, the pass percentage declined to 84.15 per cent. It further declined to 83.78 per cent in 2018. This year, the trend is expected to break and an increase in the pass percentage is expected.
TS SSC 10th result 2019: Why the delay?
The class 10 or TS SSC exams were conducted from March 16 to April 2, 2019. Last year the exams were conducted from March 15 to April 2 and the result was declared on April 27, 2019. Thus there is a slight delay in the result as compared to the last year. This could be as a cautionary measure after several students committed suicide over alleged goof up in the TS Inter Result 2019.
TS SSC 10th result 2019: Where to check result?
Students can check their result at the official website, bie.telangana.gov.in and other websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, and results.cgg.gov.in. Many private websites including manbadi.com and manabadi.co.in will also be hosting the result today.
TS SSC 10th result 2019: Date and time
The result for the Telangana SSC or class 10 result 2019 will be declared today at bse.telangana.gov.in. The link for the same has been uploaded and will be activated by 11:30 am.
TS SSC 10th result 2019 LIVE: Students who appeared for the exam can get their result as SMS. Students can get to know the results by dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.
Students can also avail their results from the Telangana state government app- ‘T App Folio'. Students need to register their roll number on the vresult link which will soon be activated in the app.
