TS Telangana SSC 10th Results 2019 Manabadi @bse.telangana.gov.in LIVE Updates: 60 minutes to go

TS Telangana SSC Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the class 10 or TS SSC result 2019 on May 13 (Monday), 2019. The exams were conducted from March 16 to April 2, 2019. Students who appeared for the exams can check their result at the official website, bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com. One can also check result on mobile by typing TS10<space>roll number and sending it to 56263.

Telangana SSC 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

step 4: Result will appear

Students need to download the result. It will act as a provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be available later at their respective schools.