TS Telangana SSC class 10 result: Websites to check result, once released

TS Telangana SSC class 10 result: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will not be releasing the results today, as informed by many media websites. Talking to indianexpress.com, officials had informed that the result will be declared around May 10, 2019 (Friday). The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam is equivalent to class 10.

Advertising

The result will be available at the official website of the board, bse.telangana.gov.in. The result can also be availed via SMS facility by typing TS10<space>Roll number and sending it to 56263.

Read | TS SSC result 2019 date and time updates

Other than the official website, many private websites including examresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and the indiaresults.com will also declare the SSC result.

In the recently announced TS inter result which is equivalent to class 12 board exam, an alleged error occurred in the declaration where faulty results appeared.

Advertising

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in Telangana, which has come under flak for alleged goof up in the declaration of results, Saturday sought to reassure failed students and parents of re-verification of answer sheets, saying the results are supervised by state-run bodies.

Read| TS inter result: Re-verification supervized by govt

About 9.74 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam in March this year, of which 3.28 lakh failed, according to official sources.

Last year, over 5.38 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC exam across 2442 exam centres and the result was declared on April 27, 2019. This year the delay is being caused reportedly to be more cautious after the TS inter result.

The BJP has claimed that 25 students killed themselves since the declaration of results April 18. BJP’s Telangana president K Laxman Saturday said the party plans to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and others in Delhi over the alleged goof-up in the declaration of intermediate exam results. Laxman had called off his indefinite fast on the issue Friday following an appeal from BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir. Read the complete story here.