Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Result to be out at 11:30, here’s how marks will be awarded

TS Telangana SSC Results Announced: The School Education Department, Telangana will today declare the SSC 2021 result at 11:30 am. Students, who have appeared for the respective exams can check their results at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The students can also view their score at manabadi.com. To check marks, they have to visit the official website and log in with the TS SSC hall tickets.
The School Education Department, Telangana had earlier announced that all SSC or class 10/ OSSC/ Vocational students will be declared pass.
About 5.21 lakh students had registered for the SSC exams for the academic year 2020-21. However, the Telangana government cancelled the exams due to a spike in the coronavirus cases. They later decided to promote all the students awarding the grades based on the formative assessment or FA1.
The students who are not satisfied with the results can get another chance to appear for the examination. The board will conduct the exams when the situation in the state turns conducive.
A record-high 100 pass percentage was achieved by the board in 2020. In 2019, an all-time high of 92.43% of students had passed the exam. In 2018, the pass percentage stood at over 84.4 per cent.
The board exams for TS SSC were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the results were declared on the basis of internal assessment. As a result, all of the 5.34 lakh (5,34,908) students had cleared the exam.
The BSE Telangan had decided to launch grades since 2018, however, it only came into play from 2019. Students will be given grade letters. Here is decoding of the result grades -
Grade A - More than 75 per cent
Grade B - 60 to 75 per cent
Grade C - 50 tp 60 per cent
Grade D - 35 to 50 per cent
How to check SSC result
Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS SSC result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below
Step 4: TS SSC result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download it and if needed, take a print out for further reference
State education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results online on the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in. The result will be declared at 11:30
Last year too, the exams for TS SSC were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the result was declared on the basis of internal assessment. As a result, all of the 5.34 lakh (5,34,908) students cleared the exam. In 2020, only three exams of the TS SSC could take place.
The decision has been taken after the Telangana government decided to cancel SSC exams scheduled to be held from May 17. A memo from the School Education Department said that the decision comes in the wake of the pandemic situation prevailing in the state as well as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification of April 14 that dropped class 10 exams and postponed exams for students of class 12.
The schools will award marks to the class 10 students on the basis of their internal exams marks conducted by them. Each subject will be graded 20 per cent marks given in FA1. Almost all the students who registered for the exams are likely to get 10 GPA.