Friday, May 21, 2021
Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Result to be out at 11:30, here’s how marks will be awarded

Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 5 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Updated: May 21, 2021 10:29:38 am
Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Here's how to check score.

TS Telangana SSC Results Announced: The School Education Department, Telangana will today declare the SSC 2021 result at 11:30 am. Students, who have appeared for the respective exams can check their results at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The students can also view their score at manabadi.com. To check marks, they have to visit the official website and log in with the TS SSC hall tickets.

The School Education Department, Telangana had earlier announced that all SSC or class 10/ OSSC/ Vocational students will be declared pass.

TS SSC result 2021 LIVE Updates in Hindi

About 5.21 lakh students had registered for the SSC exams for the academic year 2020-21. However, the Telangana government cancelled the exams due to a spike in the coronavirus cases. They later decided to promote all the students awarding the grades based on the formative assessment or FA1.

Read | Telangana SSC Results 2021: All Class 10 students pass, grades based on internal assessment

The students who are not satisfied with the results can get another chance to appear for the examination. The board will conduct the exams when the situation in the state turns conducive.

Live Blog

Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be available at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

10:29 (IST)21 May 2021
Improving pass percentage, 100% in 2020

A record-high 100 pass percentage was achieved by the board in 2020. In 2019, an all-time high of 92.43% of students had passed the exam. In 2018, the pass percentage stood at over 84.4 per cent.

10:28 (IST)21 May 2021
5.3 lakh TS SSC students had cleared the exam in 2020

10:27 (IST)21 May 2021
5.3 lakh students had cleared the TS SSC Results 2020

10:21 (IST)21 May 2021
TS SSC Results 2021 can be checked at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

10:02 (IST)21 May 2021
TS SSC result 2021: What is grading system?

The BSE Telangan had decided to launch grades since 2018, however, it only came into play from 2019. Students will be given grade letters. Here is decoding of the result grades -

Grade A - More than 75 per cent

Grade B - 60 to 75 per cent

Grade C - 50 tp 60 per cent

Grade D - 35 to 50 per cent

09:54 (IST)21 May 2021
TS SSC result 2021: How to check score

How to check SSC result
Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS SSC result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below

Step 4: TS SSC result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and if needed, take a print out for further reference

09:51 (IST)21 May 2021
TS SSC result 2021: When and where to check marks

State education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results online on the official website -- bse.telangana.gov.in. The result will be declared at 11:30

09:47 (IST)21 May 2021
TS SSC result: Here's what happened last year

Last year too, the exams for TS SSC were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the result was declared on the basis of internal assessment. As a result, all of the 5.34 lakh (5,34,908) students cleared the exam. In 2020, only three exams of the TS SSC could take place. 

09:43 (IST)21 May 2021
Why Telangana Class 10 exams were not held

The decision has been taken after the Telangana government decided to cancel SSC exams scheduled to be held from May 17. A memo from the School Education Department said that the decision comes in the wake of the pandemic situation prevailing in the state as well as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification of April 14 that dropped class 10 exams and postponed exams for students of class 12.

09:39 (IST)21 May 2021
TS SSC result today

The schools will award marks to the class 10 students on the basis of their internal exams marks conducted by them. Each subject will be graded 20 per cent marks given in FA1. Almost all the students who registered for the exams are likely to get 10 GPA.

Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 LIVE Updates: In an official notice, the department had said that the government reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state and it is “hereby decided to declare the results as pass for all the students of Class 10 as a one-time measure, duly considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to Covid-19), the department decided to scale of 20 per cent of internal assessment marks to 100 per cent marks.”

