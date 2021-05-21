Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Result to be out at 11:30, here’s how marks will be awarded

Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Here's how to check score. Photo for representation. File.

TS Telangana SSC Results Announced: The School Education Department, Telangana will today declare the SSC 2021 result at 11:30 am. Students, who have appeared for the respective exams can check their results at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The students can also view their score at manabadi.com. To check marks, they have to visit the official website and log in with the TS SSC hall tickets.

The School Education Department, Telangana had earlier announced that all SSC or class 10/ OSSC/ Vocational students will be declared pass.

About 5.21 lakh students had registered for the SSC exams for the academic year 2020-21. However, the Telangana government cancelled the exams due to a spike in the coronavirus cases. They later decided to promote all the students awarding the grades based on the formative assessment or FA1.

Read | Telangana SSC Results 2021: All Class 10 students pass, grades based on internal assessment

The students who are not satisfied with the results can get another chance to appear for the examination. The board will conduct the exams when the situation in the state turns conducive.