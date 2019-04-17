TS Telangana Intermediate result 2019: When and where to check 1st, 2nd year IPE marks

TS Intermediate result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the intermediate first, second year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on examresults.net and manabadi.com.

Advertising

Last year, the Telangana intermediate second year result was declared on April 15, while the 1st year result was announced on April 16, 2019. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations in 2018. To pass the exams, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks.

Read | TS Intermediate result date and time

TS intermediate result date 2019: When and where to check

Websites

The official website of the board is tsbie.cgg.gov.in but since there will be very high traffic, there will be many partner websites where the result will be declared simultaneously. These websites include – results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

The results will be available on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

TS Intermediate result 2019: App

Advertising

The state government will also host the result on the government app – ‘T App Folio’. Students can fill their respective roll number and can receive their result in the form of an alert as and when declared.

Last year, the pass percentage in the first year inter exams was 62.35 per cent, while in the second year it was 67.25 per cent. The girls had performed better than boys with 73.2 per cent while boys were 61 per cent.