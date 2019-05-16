TS Intermediate Re-evaluation results 2019: How to check

TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) is likely to announce the result for intermediate reevaluation exam results 2019 today, after an alleged goof-up in the results which were declared on April 18 this year. Over 9 lakh students appeared for the intermediate of their 1st and 2nd year examinations. Students can check their results at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Besides, there are several private websites like manabadi.com where one can check scores.

Telangana Intermediate board results, check LIVE updates here

An official from the board told indianexpress.com that the results will be uploaded by evening today. He said, “The process has been completed and the link will be uploaded on the website by today evening.” While the official did not give a confirmed time, the TS inter revaluation results are expected to be in by 5 pm or later.

Step 1: Open any browser

Step 2: Write the URL of the official website in the address bar

Step 3: You will be redirected to the homepage, click on the link ‘Inter reevaluation 2019 result’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using roll number, the result will appear

TS inter result 2019: Websites to check

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in

— results.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.com

— manabadi.co.in

— schools9.com

— examresult.net

In case any candidate finds any difficulty or faces an issue they can contact the board at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or at 040-24600110 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.