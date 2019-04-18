TS Telangana Inter result 2019: How to check on mobile, websites

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced to declare the result for the intermediate exams for the first and second year anytime at its official website, bie.telangana.gov.in.

Advertising

The official website has activated the links on its homepage for both first and second year exams. Once candidates click on the same they will be redirected to a new page where they can log-in using the registration number or roll number and check the result.

Read| TS inter result 2019 updates

Since over 9 lakh students appeared in the TS inter exams, heavy traffic is expected over the website. To check individual marks candidates can follow multiple routes including –

TS inter result 2019: How to check on app

Students can avail their results from the Telangana state government app- ‘T App Folio’. Candidates can download official Telangana state app from google play. One has to check inter result link on the mobile and send their respective roll number. The app will send you the result.

READ | TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019: Check LIVE Here

Advertising

TS inter result 2019: How to check on mobile

Step 1: Open any browser

Step 2: Write the URL of official website in the address bar

Step 3: You will be redirected to the homepage, click on the link ‘March 2019 result’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using roll number, the result will appear

TS inter result 2019: How to check on the website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘March 2019 result server 1/2’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

TS inter result 2019: Websites to check

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in

— results.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.com

— manabadi.co.in

— schools9.com

— examresult.net

In case any candidate finds any difficulty or faces an issue they can contact the board at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or at 040-24600110 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.