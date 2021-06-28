TS Telangana Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 declared: How to check marks

The result is also available results.cgg.gov.in'. File.(Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Manabadi TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: Telangana state Education Minister PS Sabita Indrareddy Monday declared the TS inter second-year result 2021. A total of 4,51,585 students who had paid the examination fee passed. Of those who passed, 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys. The state government had decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (class 12) public examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total pass number, 1,76,719 students secured “A” grade, 1,04,886 students secured “B” grade, 61,887 students secured “C” grade and 1,08,088 students secured “D” grade. The minister further clarified that in the case of practicals, maximum marks were given to all the students and pass marks were given only to the subjects who failed in the past.

The results are available on official websites — results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in. The result is also available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.

The second-year students and students who had failed in the past could get marks by embedding their first-year hall ticket number or former hall locket number in the websites.

Manabadi TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: How to check result through website

Step 1: Visit the official website – results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your details

Step 3: Register with your roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id

Step 4: The score will be sent to your registered mobile number, email id

Step 5: Check your result and take a printout

Students are advised to take a printout of their results. It will act as a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheets will be released after some time. If there are any errors in the students’ pass memos, they can call 040-1600110 and lodge a complaint from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

What to check in provisional mark sheet?

Students will have to check the following in the mark sheet to ensure it is error-free –

— Name of student, parents

— Roll number

— Sum total and percentage calculation

— Subjects appeared for

— School and other details with spelling

The minister said that if the students are not satisfied with these results, special tests will be conducted after the corona conditions subside.