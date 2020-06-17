Manabadi TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year result 2020 tomorrow at 3 pm

TS Telangana Inter Result 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ file TS Telangana Inter Result 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ file

TS Telangana Inter Results 2020 Manabadi: The State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Telangana will release the class 12 results on Friday, June 18. Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel informed indianexpress.com that the result will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm.Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. Candidates can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get the results and any updates regarding the same.

A total of 9.65 lakh students had appeared for both first and second year exams. In order to pass the inter exams, candidates need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.

TSBIE conducted the remaining Geography Paper- II and Modern Language- Paper II, which was postponed due to nationwide lockdown induced due to Covid-19, on May 18 with proper social distancing guidelines. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on March 23.

TS Inter results 2020: Others way to check

Students can also download the government app, T App Folio, to check the result. Candidates can also know their results by simply dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline connection in the state. They can also call 18004251110 from any landline/mobile phone and eSeva/MeeSeva/Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

The board recorded 58.20 passing percent in the previous year and was marred by controversy. Several students had committed suicide, forcing the state government to reevaluate the answer sheets of over 3 lakh students who were declared failed in the exams. However, it is expected to improve this time.

