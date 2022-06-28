TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2022: The Telangana School Education Department will announce the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) result today at 11 am. All the candidates who appeared for their IPE examination will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana 2nd year board exams were held from May 7 to May 24, 2022. The examination was conducted from 9 am till 12 pm in a centre based mode.

Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022: When and where to check

Students can check their results from the official website of TS Telangana. To check the results from the official website students have to first visit the website, then click on the link that reads ‘TS Telangana Inter 2nd year board exam result 2022’ after that fill the required details with the candidates roll number or registration number and date of birth (DOB) as a password. The 2nd year result will appear on the screen. Students are requested to save and download the result for future reference.

Candidates should also note that the details that are required to fill on the official website are mentioned in the admit card, so students are requested to keep their hall tickets or admit card in hand to check their respective scores.

Last year, a total number of 4,51,585 students were declared passed where 1,76,719 students secured A grade, 1,04,886 B grade, 61,887 students secured C grade and 1,08,088 students secured D grade. The overall passing percentage was 100 per cent.

In 2020, around 4.85 lakh registered for the TS inter second year board examinations, and 68.86 was the total pass percentage of the year. A total of 4,51,585 students were passed. Of which 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys.