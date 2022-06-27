TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022: Date, time and result websites announced

TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2022 Manabadi: The Telangana School Education Department has announced the 1st and 2nd year board exam result date and time. The result will be declared on June 28 at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in . The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.

The Telangana State 2nd year board examinations were conducted from May 7 to May 24, 2022. The examination began from 9 am and continued till 12 pm in an offline pen and paper mode.

TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022: Date, time and result websites

As per the official website, upon result declaration students will be able to check results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in

The passing percentage had increased over the previous years. In 2018-19, the pass percentage was 59.37 per cent, which increased to 63.23 per cent in 2019-20. In 2021, the TS inter pass percentage was recorded as 100 per cent as the board exams were cancelled due to COVID. A total of 4,51,585 students were declared passed out of which 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys.

Last year, a total of 1,76,719 candidates managed to secure ‘A’ grade, 1,04,886 students secured “B” grade, 61,887 students secured “C” grade and 1,08,088 students secured “D” grade.

In 2020, girls had scored better than boys. The pass percentage of girls in the first year was 67.47 per cent as compared to 52.31 per cent for boys. In the second year, the pass percentage of girls was75.15 per cent as compared to 62.11 per cent of boys clearing the exam.