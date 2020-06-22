TS SSC result 2020 declared, 100% students pass

Manabadi TS SSC result: Know how to check result Manabadi TS SSC result: Know how to check result

Manabadi TS SSC result, BSE Telangana 10th result 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the result of class 10 or SSC exam. The board exams for TS SSC were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the result has been declared on the basis of internal assessment. As a result, all of the 5.34 lakh (5,34,908) students have cleared the exam. This year, only three exams of the TS SSC could take place. The SSC result is available on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.

This is the first time that 100 pass percentage has been achieved by the board. However, the result for TS SSC has always been good. Last year, an all-time high of 92.43% students had passed the exam. This record too has been broken this year. In 2018, the pass percentage stood at over 84.4 per cent.

Students have can check their detailed results at the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. School memos or mark sheets could be obtained by the concerned school principal. If any mistakes are made in the students’ pass memo, the queries can be sent to the SSC board by the concerned school principal.

Those who clear the exam will now be admitted to TS Inter first year. While suggesting students, State Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy said, “Students who have passed SSC are asked to choose the courses that suit their strengths, abilities, and interests in the future and wish them gold.”

Recently, the board has released TS Inter result too for over 9 lakh students. For Inter second-year students this year, students have observed the best pass percentage in the past five years as 68.86 per cent of students cleared the exam. For TS intermediate first-year, there was a slight increase in pass percentage as compared to last year and 60.01 per cent students passed the test this year

