TS SSC hall ticket released at manabadi: How to download, date sheet, passing marks

TS SSC hall ticket: Download from bseap.org (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan / Representational image) TS SSC hall ticket: Download from bseap.org (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan / Representational image)

TS SSC hall ticket 2020: The admit card for the Telangana Board class 10 exams or TS SSC 2020 exams have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana at its official website, bsetelangana.org or manabadi.com. The exams are scheduled to begin from March 19 and will end on April 6.

It is mandatory for students to take a print out of the admit card and bring it along with them to the exam hall without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The TS SSC admit card 2020 is an important document for identification and verification purpose. The venue, entry time and other details are mentioned in the TS SSC hall ticket. In case of any error in the admit card, students will have to report to the authorities at the earliest.

AP SSC admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bsetelangana.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Students can also connect with their respective schools for the TS SSC admit card. The exams will be held in single session from 9:30 to 12:15. Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read question paper. All rules are same for vocational, open mode as well as regular courses. To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate.

