TS SSC hall ticket 2020 released for May-end exam, check how to download

TS SSC hall tickets released TS SSC hall tickets released

TS SSC hall ticket 2020: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Telangana has released the hall ticket of admit card for SSC or class 10 level exam. These hall tickets are for the pending TS SSC exams. The pending SSC exams were reported to be held by May-end. Candidates who would be appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

The class 10 or SSC exams which were scheduled to be held from March 31 were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown induced due to coronavirus pandemic. Only three papers of the SSC examinations were conducted when the lockdown was announced. Eight papers remain, including major subjects like English, mathematics and science.

TS SSC hall ticket 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the website, click on the SSC hall ticket link

Step 3: Click on the mode you will be appearing for (open, regular, etc)

Step 4: Fill details and log-in

Step 5: Download the admit card

Candidates can also download the hall tickets from the alternative website, manabadi.co.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd