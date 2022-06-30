Manabadi TS SSC 10th results 2022: When and where to check result through websites, mobile apps

TS Telangana SSC Results 2022 Manabadi: The Board School Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) will release the results for SSC or class 10 board examination today. Students who appeared in the board exam will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana board examinations were conducted between May 23 to June 1, 2022 between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm. To ensure minimum Covid spread, students were properly checked for fever and were asked to sanitise before they enter the exam hall. This year, students were also advised to enter the exam hall half an hour before the exam time to ensure this process is completed in due time.

TS Telangana SSC 10th result 2022: When and where to check

The result can be checked at the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in— from the ‘SSC Result’ link available on the home page. Telangana board also has an official mobile app known as ‘T App Folio’. This app can be downloaded by students from Play Store.

Last year, the exams were cancelled due to rise in Covid cases and grades for students were determined on the basis of internal assessment marks. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 100 per cent — 5,21,073 candidates were successfully passed and promoted in the Telangana board examination. A total of 5,16,578 students were regular students, out of which 2,62,917 were boys and 2,53,661 were girls. A total of 2,10,647 students and 535 schools achieved a 10/10 GPA.

In 2020, the board was unable to conduct all exams due to Covid cases, only three SSC examinations were conducted when the lockdown was announced and the board failed to conduct the remaining nine subjects, including English, Mathematics, and Science. Therefore, the final results were prepared based on performance in internal assessments.

Students who have cleared the exam will now be admitted to TS Inter first year. It is a two year course conducted by junior colleges in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which are equivalent to the Higher Secondary, or Plus Two (10+2), or Pre-University courses of other state boards.