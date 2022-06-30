scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Manabadi TS Telangana SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Result to be declared today, know time and website here

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2022, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2022: Over 5 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exams will get their results through the websites -- bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 30, 2022 9:11:10 am
TS SSC results, TS SSC 2022, Board exams, Board resultsThis year, exams were conducted in offline mode after a gap of two years. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2022, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) will declare the class 10 or SSC board results today. Students who had appeared in the class 10 exams can check their results through the websites — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC results will be announced by the Minister for Education Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy. 

A total of 5,09,275 students registered for the SSC exams which were conducted between May 23 and June 1. The TS exams were conducted in single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Due to the pandemic, the BSE Telangana exams were conducted after a gap of two years. 

In 2021, BSE Telangana had decided to cancel the in-person exams due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. The board had prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘memorandum of subject wise performance’ of students for SSC public examinations. BSE Telangana recorded an overall pass percentage of 100 per cent. Students’ performance was calculated on the basis of their internal assessments during class 10. Besides, their past year’s performances from classes 7 to 9 were taken into account while calculating the marks of the students. 

In the Inter exams, girls performed better than boys in both classes. In inter first year, 72.33 per cent girls passed as compared to boys at 54.25 per cent. In inter second year results, 75.28 percent girls passed while only 59.21 per cent boys qualified the board exams.

 

Live Blog

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2022, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2022: Results to be declared at bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

09:11 (IST)30 Jun 2022
TS SSC 10th Results: Minimum criteria to clear exams

Students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in their TS Telangana SSC results to clear the class 10 exams. Additionally, for subjects which had theory and practical exams, they would need to clear the both separately for every subject to pass the exam.

09:08 (IST)30 Jun 2022
TS SSC 10th Results: Websites to check score

Students can check their class 10 results in these websites-
bse.telangana.gov.in 
results.cgg.gov.in
Manabadi.co.in

09:06 (IST)30 Jun 2022
When and where will TS SSC result be announced?

The Telangana TS SSC (Class 10) results will be announced today around 11:30 am. It will be announced by the Minister for Education Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy. 

ssc result 2022, ts 10th result 2022, bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi, bseresults.telangana.gov.in TS SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Know how to check marks

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2022, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: The education board declared the intermediate first and second year results on June 28. A total of 4,64,892 students appeared in first-year intermediate exams. Of them, 2,94,378 secured pass marks. TS Inter second year, the results have seen a drastic drop from 100 per cent last year to 67.82 per cent this year. A total of 2,16,389 girls had appeared in the second-year exams. Of which, 1,64,172 (75.86 per cent) have been declared pass.

 

