Manabadi TS Telangana SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Result to be declared today, know time and website here

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2022, BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) will declare the class 10 or SSC board results today. Students who had appeared in the class 10 exams can check their results through the websites — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC results will be announced by the Minister for Education Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy.

A total of 5,09,275 students registered for the SSC exams which were conducted between May 23 and June 1. The TS exams were conducted in single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Due to the pandemic, the BSE Telangana exams were conducted after a gap of two years.

In 2021, BSE Telangana had decided to cancel the in-person exams due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. The board had prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘memorandum of subject wise performance’ of students for SSC public examinations. BSE Telangana recorded an overall pass percentage of 100 per cent. Students’ performance was calculated on the basis of their internal assessments during class 10. Besides, their past year’s performances from classes 7 to 9 were taken into account while calculating the marks of the students.

In the Inter exams, girls performed better than boys in both classes. In inter first year, 72.33 per cent girls passed as compared to boys at 54.25 per cent. In inter second year results, 75.28 percent girls passed while only 59.21 per cent boys qualified the board exams.