TS intermediate results 2019 date: TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd year result to release by April 12

TS inter results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release the results of intermediate first and the second year examination 2019 on April 12. The first and the second year exam results will be available on the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from it, the students can check the results via the app- ‘T App Folio’.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education results for both intermediate and SSC will be released on partner website — manabadi.com. This year 9,42,719 students will appear for the examination out of which 4,52,550 will be the first year students and the other 4,90,169 students will be from the second year. The hall ticket, like last year, was uploaded online at jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted exam for the 1st Year students for 2nd Language – Telugu, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, French, Kannada and Marathi, Paper – I. Of 4,80,415 registered candidates, as many as 4,57,184 were present while 23,231 or 4.84 per cent were absent.

In case, students have any queries regarding the results, they can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad: 040-24601010, 24732369.

Last year, the pass percentage in the first year inter exams was 62.35 per cent, while in the second year it was 67.25 per cent. The girls had performed better than boys with 73.2 per cent while boys were 61 per cent.

The Intermediate Advanced Supplementary examinations are held in the mid-May. Last year, it was held from May 14 and practical examinations were conducted from May 24 to 28.