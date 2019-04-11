TS Intermediate result 2019: Passing marks for IPE 1st, 2nd year students

TS Inter result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will be releasing the result if intermediate public examination by this week. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. For intermediate exams, the division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in the year first and second year.

TSBIE conducts intermediate examination every year March/April and the Advanced Supplementary Examination in May/ June. The intermediate result is expected to release this week at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com

The Intermediate Public Examination examines students in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year. Similarly, in 2nd year, the students are evaluated in 500 marks in Arts Group, and 470 marks in 1st year. In the MPC group, they have to score a maximum of 530 marks in 2nd year and 440 marks in 1st year and 560 marks in 2nd year for the Bi.P.C. group.

The percentage of pass marks in each paper is 35. The division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in the 1st year and in the 2nd year.

Apart from the official websites, students can avail their results from the Telangana state government app- ‘T App Folio’The result websites crash every year due to heavy traffic received after the declaration of results. Thus, this year, to help the students check results smoothly, the government will provide board results from the state government app- T App Folio as well,” he said.