Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 declared LIVE updates: How to check

Manabadi TS inter supplementary result 2019 LIVE updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the result for the supplementary exams conducted for class 11 or intermediate exams today – July 24 (Wednesday) at its official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or partner website manabadi.com. The candidates can get to know their results by dialling 1100 from any BSNL landline in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

The supplementary exams are conducted for those who failed to clear the exam at first attempt. The TS intermediate class 12 result 2019 was declared on April 18 in which alleged goof-up occurred. As per the result, nearly three lakh students had failed the exam. A revised result was released later. Those who still could not clear the exam had to appear for the supplementary exam.