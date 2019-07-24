Toggle Menu
Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 declared LIVE updates: How to check

Manabadi TS inter supplementary result 2019 LIVE updates: TSBIE declared the result for the supplementary exams conducted for class 11  or first-year intermediate exams today - July 24 (Wednesday) at its official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or partner website manabadi.com

TS inter supply result 2019 LIVE update: Check at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. (Representational image)

Manabadi TS inter supplementary result 2019 LIVE updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the result for the supplementary exams conducted for class 11  or intermediate exams today – July 24 (Wednesday) at its official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or partner website manabadi.com. The candidates can get to know their results by dialling 1100 from any BSNL landline in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

The supplementary exams are conducted for those who failed to clear the exam at first attempt. The TS intermediate class 12 result 2019 was declared on April 18 in which alleged goof-up occurred. As per the result, nearly three lakh students had failed the exam. A revised result was released later. Those who still could not clear the exam had to appear for the supplementary exam.

Live Blog

TS Inter first year 11th result declared| Check LIVE updates here

TS inter LIVE updates 2019: Check result at tsbie.cgg.nic.in.

TS Inter supplementary results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, or tsbie.cgg.gov.in Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number Step 4: Select vocational or general stream Step 5: Verify details and submit Step 6: Results will appear on the screen, download

To clear the exam, students need to secure 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in the first year, as per the rules of TSBIE.

