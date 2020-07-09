TS Inter supplementary exams cancelled, failed students to be promoted

The Minister said that those who have passed due to the government decision will be listed in the mark sheet as having “completed the compartmentalisation”. (Representational image) The Minister said that those who have passed due to the government decision will be listed in the mark sheet as having “completed the compartmentalisation”. (Representational image)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided not to conduct the supplementary examinations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The supplementary exams are a second chance for those students who have failed in one or two subjects. Under special circumstances, those who appeared in the second year Telangana intermediate exams will be deemed to have passed the examination, as per the official statement released by Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The minister also said that those who have passed due to the government decision will be listed in the mark sheet as having “completed the compartmentalisation”. A total of 1.47 lakh students will benefit from the decision taken by the government, the minister said. Marks memo will be issued after July 31 in the respective colleges, the minister said. The results of students applying for re-counting and re-verification of marks will be handed over within 10 days, she informed.

Re-evaluation is applied by students who are not satisfied with their marks. Students have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 600 per paper for re verification-cum-scanned answer scripts, as per rules.

The state government also offers Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the Degree Online Services, Telangana (Dost) for students who have cleared TS inter exams. Students looking for admissions to state-based colleges can apply at dost.cgg.gov.in

For TS inter 2020, a total of 9.65 lakh students had appeared for both first and second-year exams. Of the total, 4,80,531 students appeared for the first-year and 4,85,345 students of the second-year exam. As many as 68.86 per cent of students have passed the TS Inter second year exam or class 12 exam. This was the best pass percentage in the past five years for class 12 students from Telangana Board. Further, this year, most of the students have passed with an A grade – 1.64 lakh in TS first year and 1.67 lakh in TS second year got more than 75 per cent marks or A grade.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd